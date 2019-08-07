Couple says fan racially harassed family, made obscene gesture in photo at Rangers game

ARLINGTON, Texas - A couple said they left a Texas Rangers baseball game early because of a fan who racially harassed them and also made an obscene gesture in a photo they took with their son.

Jessica Romero posted the photo Saturday night on Facebook and detailed the incident involving the fan seated behind her, her husband and 6-year-old son Nomar.

The post has been shared close to 100,000 times and has 6,000 comments as of Wednesday morning.

It reads in part:

“As we are taking the pic I hear the guy say 'let me see how I can f--- up their pic' not realizing he was talking about us until I saw the pic. He made it perfectly clear during the 2nd inning that he is not a fan of Hispanics. And he just so happen to have a Hispanic family (us) sitting in front of him and another one sitting directly behind him.”

Romero added the fan complained throughout the game about being surrounded by illegal immigrants and continued to make derogatory comments about Hispanics.

Romero said her family left during the fifth inning.

Her husband, Ramon Romero, told the Dallas Morning News the bulk of the verbal harassment took place when he went to get his son a hot dog.

He was told about the harassment as they left the stadium and was more concerned for his family's safety.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the alleged incident, according to the Dallas Morning News.

KSAT-12 reached out to the Rangers for a comment on the incident, but the team had not responded as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.