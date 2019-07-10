Fugitive wanted on child sex abuse charge could be in SA area

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times.

Andrew Wayne Strange, 36, was indicted in August 2018 on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

"The indictment alleged that Strange sexually assaulted and abused a child multiple times through physical force and contact," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

The victim was under 14 years old.

Strange's last known place of residence was on the Southeast Side of San Antonio.

You're asked to call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information on Strange's whereabouts.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.