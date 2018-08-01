Man with ties to SA's West Side wanted for rape

SAN ANTONIO - Law enforcement officers are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for sexual assault.

Reny Alexander Garcia-Lopez, 31, has been wanted since he was indicted in August 2017.

"The indictment alleged that Lopez sexually assaulted a victim through physical force and violence," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Lopez is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Lopez's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER WANTED FUGITIVES

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.