Police seek man accused of robbing Stripes convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a person they said robbed a Stripes convenience store in December.

A man walked into the Stripes on Fredericksburg Road near Woodlawn Avenue and Loop 410 around 4 p.m. Dec. 21. Police said he pulled out a handgun, demanded money from two cashiers and took off.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.