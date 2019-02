SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a child.

Gadiel Saucedo, 20, is considered a fugitive. A warrant was issued for his arrest in November 2017 after information was filed with the Bexar County 144th District Court.

"The information alleged that Saucedo physically assaulted a child causing bodily injury," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman. "The victim was under the age of 14 years old."

Saucedo's last place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio.

Contact the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to his arrest.

