West SA man wanted for repeated sex abuse of girl

SAN ANTONIO - A man wanted on suspicion of repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl has avoided arrest for nearly one year, leading law officers to take their effort to find him to the public.

Ricardo Jimenez Rodriguez, 51, has been wanted for three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child since he was indicted in August 2017.

"The indictment alleged that Rodriguez sexually assaulted and abused a child multiple times. The victim was under the age of 14," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Rodriguez has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 184 pounds.

"His last known place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Rodriguez's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

