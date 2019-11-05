'Daddy's coming home': Amber Alert suspect speaks out after arrest

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County deputies arrested two people in connection with the Amber Alert issued Monday for a 2-year-old girl taken by her father after a domestic dispute.

Juan Trevino, 33, was taken to the Bexar County Jail Tuesday afternoon on family violence charges.

"Daddy's coming home," Juan Trevino told reporters as he was being taken to jail, referring to Jaya Trevino, his 2-year-old daughter.

Deputies said Juan Trevino took Jaya Trevino from her mother around midnight on Monday and assaulted the woman, who is his estranged wife.

Juan Trevino denied assaulting the woman.

Deputies also announced the arrest of a second person in the case, 32-year-old Jessica Morales.

Morales is accused of helping Juan Trevino eluding authorities. Morales is Juan Trevino's acquaintance, deputies said.

Deputies took Morales into custody after finding her in the car Tuesday morning with Juan and Jaya Trevino.

