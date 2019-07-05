WATCH: Fireworks explode in pickup truck after road rage shooting incident

HOUSTON - Two Houston-area children are in critical condition following an argument between their father and another motorist who fired into their pickup truck and ignited fireworks that caused the vehicle to be engulfed in flames.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a road rage incident led to the gunfire Thursday after the father and his wife had purchased fireworks. They were driving with their 1-year-old child and another child believed to be 1 to 3 years old.

According to our sister website, Click2Houston.com, authorities said two men were at a grocery store when they got into an argument. They then drove to a nearby gas station where the argument continued, deputies said.

One of the men pulled out a gun, and the other man went back to his vehicle where his family was waiting and tried to drive away, deputies said.

Watch video of fireworks going off in pickup truck

Passers-by took the family to a nearby health clinic and the children were airlifted to a Galveston hospital with severe burns.

Deputies believe he is driving a new model, light-colored Ford Expedition and there were three other people inside his vehicle, including a woman.

You can follow the latest on this story on our sister website, Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.