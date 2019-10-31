'Dangerous' man accused of assaulting victim while on the run, Floresville police say

SAN ANTONIO - Floresville police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a previous victim while he's been on the run for months.

Sergio Lara, 49, is wanted for assault family violence and a probation warrant, according to Det. George Ortiz of the Floresville Police Department.

Lara allegedly assaulted the same victim from previous assaults on Wednesday.

Ortiz called Lara "very dangerous," as he has been a fugitive for three months.

He is 195 pounds, and is five feet, seven inches tall.

