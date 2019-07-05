Dead infant found in suitcase in July 2018 identified

SAN ANTONIO - A dead infant found in a suitcase in a West Side home a little over a year ago was identified Friday.

The baby was tentatively identified as 3-month-old Devin Stripling, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The infant's body was found July 3, 2018, at a home in the 7900 block of Bronco Lane, where authorities were searching for cocaine.

Deputies discovered the body of a "beyond decomposed" infant in a piece of luggage seized during the raid, officials said. The infant was fully clothed and wrapped in a blanket.

A final autopsy will be conducted to determine if foul play was a factor in the case.

The infant's parents have been identified, and both have submitted DNA to the Sheriff's Office.

BCSO officials plan to discuss the case with Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales for final review and to determine if charges will be filed in this case.

The baby will be laid to rest once final autopsy results are completed, BCSO officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.