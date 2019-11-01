Records: Warren football coach kicked student, could face felony charge

SAN ANTONIO - A police report obtained by the Defenders on Friday confirms that Warren High School football coach Jeff Robbins is under investigation for felony aggravated assault by a public servant after a parent told school district police that the coach kicked their son.

The Northside Independent School District police report, released Friday in response to an open records request, indicates that officers were made aware of the complaint last Friday.

Robbins was placed on administrative leave Monday, where he remains, an NISD spokesman confirmed Friday evening.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Warren football coach on leave, under investigation for alleged assault of a student

Aggravated assault by a public servant is a first-degree felony charge.

Robbins, who made just over $100,000 from the district in 2018, has not been criminally charged.

District officials have so far declined to release specific information about the incident.

