Report: Suspect pointed gun, did not fire at officers before he was killed in downtown hotel

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was shot and killed by police showed a handgun and pointed it at officers, but never fired it before two officers shot and killed him inside a downtown hotel, a report filed this week said.

Jesse Pena, 44, was killed April 24 on the seventh floor of the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio River Walk.

The report said officers were called to the hotel on the 100 block of East Houston Street for a suspect waving a gun. Two officers, identified that day as being assigned to Park Police and the San Antonio Police Department's downtown bike patrol, arrived and were told the suspect had moved to another floor.

"A hotel guest called the front desk to report the suspect was on the seventh floor with a gun. The suspect forced his way into a hotel room with a gun by pushing the guest back. The guest was able to push the suspect out into the hallway," the report said.

The pair of officers took the elevator to that floor. When they walked off the elevator, they saw Pena holding a handgun. The report said Pena appeared to be intoxicated, though results of a full autopsy were still pending.

"The suspect saw the officers and ran down the hallway. The suspect turned into a cutout in the hallway. The suspect turned toward the officers and pointed his gun at the officers. The officers believed the suspect was going to shoot and kill them," the report said.

The officers fired "multiple times," hitting Pena. He died at the scene.

On the day of the shooting, Chief William McManus said Pena was dressed as a “laborer” with boots and plaster dust on his body. Pena did not work or know anyone at the hotel and no one was specifically targeted.

