Sources: Sheriff investigating death at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple sources with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that officials are investigating a death inside the jail Thursday morning.

A BCSO spokesman said he was working to provide details. The inmates name will not be released until family has been notified.

The death marks the third high-profile incident at the jail in the past five days.

A convicted felon Sunday with a warrant for a parole violation was accidentally released and had to be recaptured.

BCSO officials blamed the release on a San Antonio Police Department officer, who failed to notify jail officials about the warrant while booking the suspect, Nikky Velez, on an unrelated vehicle theft charge.

Deputies on Wednesday recaptured inmate Trecko White after he was released despite having an out of county warrant.

This is a developing story.

