Domestic dispute leads to shots fired at North Side gas station

Two people are wanted by San Antonio police after shots were fired in a domestic dispute at a North Side gas station.

According to police, a man and a woman argued and got into a physical fight at the gas pumps of the Exxon near the intersection of Highway 281 and Nakoma Drive. The store clerk ran outside to try and separate the couple but couldn't, police said.

The man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the clerk, police said.

The couple left the scene, police said, but the woman dropped her phone and hope to use it to track them down.

