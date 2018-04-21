Driver killed in rollover crash was speeding, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a driver killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning had been speeding through a neighborhood before he lost control of his truck.

Police said Flint Edgar Ellis, 46, was driving in the 6400 block of Timberhill Drive "at a high rate of speed" when he veered to the left of the road, slid sideways across oncoming traffic, struck a curb and rolled over into the driveway of a home.

Ellis, who authorities said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, according to police.

