Driver sentenced to 35 years in prison for crash injuring passenger

SAN ANTONIO - A driver will go to prison for his role in a June 2017 crash that left a woman in his car with serious injuries, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Kassey Williams was sentenced to 35 years behind bars.

He had previously been convicted of aggravated assault for the crash.

In the wreck, Williams lost control of the car he was driving, crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a pole, which pinned his passenger inside the vehicle, officials said.

The woman suffered multiple broken bones, lost her spleen and suffered brain trauma as a result of the wreck, and continues to suffer from memory loss, lawyers said.

Williams initially claimed someone else was driving the car when it crashed, according to the District Attorney's Office.

After the incident, an analysis of Williams’ blood showed low levels of methamphetamine and cocaine, officials said, adding that officers also found meth in Williams’ pocket and a gun under the driver’s seat.

After hearing evidence of Williams’ criminal history and a sexual assault committed by Williams months before the crash, Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl handed down Williams' sentence.

