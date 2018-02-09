Electrical problem blamed for fire at nursing home

SAN ANTONIO - An electrical short was blamed for a small fire Friday afternoon at a nursing home on the city's East Side.

When firefighters arrived at Normandy Terrace Healthcare and Rehab Center in the 800 block of Rice Road around 4 p.m., the staff had already put out the fire.

Fire officials said a light fixture in a hallway malfunctioned, which sparked the fire.

Some smoke got into the ceiling and hallway, fire officials said.

The wing where the fire happened was unoccupied.

No evacuations were needed and no injuries were reported.

