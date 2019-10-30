Fall back this weekend with end of daylight saving time

SAN ANTONIO - Daylight saving time ends Sunday as clocks “fall back” one hour.

Set a reminder on your phone to roll back the clock to standard time: the official time change is at 2 a.m., but for people who hit the hay earlier, set clocks back before going to bed.

Texas resident wins $227 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot

Commonly referred to as daylight “savings” time, the correct term is actually daylight saving time.

Not all states observe daylight saving time since states can exempt themselves from the time change.

Hawaii, for example, doesn't observe the biannual clock-changing chore.

Bill Murray applied for job at P.F. Chang's in Atlanta airport

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.