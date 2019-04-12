Far North Side homeowner shoots car burglary suspect, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a homeowner shot and wounded a burglar who was breaking into his vehicle on the city's far North Side early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. outside a home in the 13900 block of Hunters Hawk, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Northwest Military Highway.

According to police, the man saw someone trying to get inside his vehicle when he ran to his car. That's when, police said, the homeowner fired, striking the culprit once.

Police said the homeowner told them that the suspect took a stance like he had a weapon so he fired.

The suspect ran off, leaving a trail of blood around the block before he most likely got into a vehicle, police said.

Authorities said they now are waiting for the suspect to show up at a hospital while they investigate. At this time, it is unclear if the homeowner will face any charges.

