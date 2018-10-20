FBI searching for missing Laredo teen last seen crossing border on foot

SAN ANTONIO - The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage boy and two people who may have information regarding the teen's disappearance.

FBI officials said Jose De Luna, 17, was last seen on Sept. 22 leaving Laredo, Texas, and crossing into Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on foot.

Family members told authorities De Luna never returned and was not answering his cellphone. He is a student at Nixon High School in Laredo.

"There are a lot of indications that would suggest someone is a runaway and this case is not giving us that," said Michelle Lee, FBI special agent. "If you could just think about what his mother is going through and how desperately she needs to know where he is."

On the day of his disappearance, De Luna was wearing red shorts and a black shirt. He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has short, black hair and brown eyes.

The two individuals were identified by the FBI as Yoshio Yammil Ordaz Garcia, 33, and Joshua "Jay" Hernandez, 19, both of Laredo.

Officials said their investigation has revealed Ordaz Garcia and Hernandez may know about De Luna's whereabouts.

"They are all aquatinted and friends to some extent. They have shown up at different residences with each other and have been in contact with each other at one point and time," Lee said.

Ordaz Garcia is described by officials as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds and having short, black hair and brown eyes. Officials said Ordaz Garcia is a Mexican citizen who lives and works in Laredo, and he may be driving a black 2008 Chrysler 300 or a purple 2005 Jeep Liberty.

Officials said Hernandez stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has short, black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez also has a distinctive tattoo on his right leg which says "Genaro."

El FBI también está buscando información acerca de Yoshio Yammil Ordaz García (Ordaz), de 33 años, y Joshua “Jay” Hernández, de 19 años; ambos de Laredo, Texas. La investigación indica que Ordaz y Hernández podrían tener información acerca de la desaparición de De Luna. pic.twitter.com/8wCNUGywjl — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) October 19, 2018

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI's San Antonio division at 210-225-6741. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.

