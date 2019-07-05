Fire sparks at metal, tire recycling plant

SAN ANTONIO - A fire sparked Thursday night at a metal and tire recycling plant in the 2300 block of Quintana Road.

The San Antonio Fire Department received the call at about 10:30 p.m. The fire was in a contained area that held scrap metal and tires. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to knock out the flames, but the piles continued to smolder for a while.

No structures were damaged. A public information officer with SAFD said the fire could have been caused by a spark from some machinery.

