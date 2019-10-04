Firefighters battle massive trailer fire in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Area firefighters battled a massive trailer fire in South Bexar County overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's office said.

The fire was called in just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 350 block of Hallmark Path, not far from Highway 281 and Pleasanton Road and just south of Loop 1604.

Emergency responders said they arrived to find the trailer fully-involved. No one was home at the time.

The Bexar County Fire Department said they were cautious with the fire because part of the structure collapsed.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

