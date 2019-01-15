Firefighters battle smoke, heavy flames at house fire on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a single-story house fire on the city's Southwest Side early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Humboldt Street and Somerset Road, not far from Interstate 35.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found both smoke and heavy flames showing.

At this time it is unclear what started the fire. A woman and a man were inside the home but both managed to make it safely out.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 11 fire units answered the call.

