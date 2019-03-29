Former Bexar County deputy arrested on official oppression charge, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A former deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on an official oppression charge, officials said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar and deputies with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit placed Raul Gonzales, 31, in custody at about 7:17 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for official oppression, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Thursday's warrant was a result of a four-count indictment for official oppression, violation of civil rights, aggravated assault and engaging in organized crime.

Gonzales was terminated by the current administration in June 2017 for allegedly allowing access to other inmates, resulting in physical violence, officials said.

"I remain committed to holding public servants accountable when they decide to abuse their power," Salazar said in a statement. "I am proud to have a strong working relationship with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. I applaud the work of the District Attorney's Office in this matter."

