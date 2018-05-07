Former federal judge assumes job as Argentine ambassador

SAN ANTONIO - Former federal Judge Ed Prado departs San Antonio on Monday to begin his diplomatic duties in Buenos Aires as United States ambassador to Argentina, following his Senate confirmation last month.

It is Prado’s fourth presidential appointment. He previously served on two federal judicial benches and as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

As ambassador, he will be meeting with heads of state and diplomats from around the world, and politicians and members of the Argentine judiciary.

“We will be working with judges closely to help them with their legal systems,” Prado said.

The ambassador’s judicial experience will be valuable, he said, noting that he has served as a state and federal judge in San Antonio and on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Prado will also work closely with the private sector.

“Generally representing American companies trying to get them established, resolve their problems and any issues they might have in Argentina so they can get their businesses going,” he explained.

Prado also said that he plans to work closely with San Antonio’s most famous Argentine connection, Spurs star Manu Ginobili.

“I’ve spoken to Manu about whether there are any projects that we can work on together, whether it’s some sports program helping needy kids, and he’s interested," Prado said.

Ginobili and his wife Maria will be living in the famous Bosch Palace in Buenos Aires.

It is a 40,000-square-foot, four-story, neoclassical French complex.

“The house is a little bigger than the house we lived at when I went to Edgewood High school,” Prado said with a smile.

“I told Maria, jokingly, that I was going to have to get her a bigger vacuum cleaner,” he added.

His sense of humor and quick wit should serve the ambassador well as he begins his duties on the world stage.

Though he and his wife will be living in that palace for now, Prado said that West San Antonio will always be home.

“This is our hometown,” he said. “This is what we call home and we hope to come back after this wild ride.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.