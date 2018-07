SAN ANTONIO - An employee at a gun range is in critical condition after an accidental shooting during a training session, police said.

The shooting happened at Mission Ridge Range & Academy in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604.

Police said an employee accidentally shot another employee in the upper-torso area during a training session.

No charges are expected.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting.

