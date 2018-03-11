Homeowner hospitalized after being stabbed on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A homeowner was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed early Sunday morning.

According to San Antonio police, the man was inside his trailer in the 1700 block of Pinn Road when he heard a window break. He told police he saw a man and thought he might have been responsible for breaking the window. The two men got into an argument and the homeowner was stabbed in the back.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect left the scene and was found a few blocks away with an injury to the head. He was also taken to University Hospital. Police said the suspect is charged with aggravated assault.

