Honoring the dead: Dia de los Muertos

SAN ANTONIO - In Mexico, Dia de los Muertos, known as the Day of the Dead, is celebrated Nov. 1 and 2 during All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

The tradition allows families to celebrate and honor the lives of their dead loved ones.

KSAT 12 News reporter Sarah Acosta visited with Belinda Martinez, director of education at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, to learn why Dia de los Muertos is celebrated, the origin of the sugar skull, or "calavera," and what items, or "ofrendas," are placed on the altars, and why.

Is Dia de los Muertos celebrated on Nov. 1 or Nov. 2?

Both. In Mexico, the actual Dia de los Muertos is celebrated Nov. 2, on All Souls' Day. But Mexicans start celebrating it Nov. 1, on All Saints' Day, when children who have died are celebrated and remembered.

When did Dia de los Muertos start and how did it start?

There really is not a concrete origin date for Dia de los Muertos. It's been traced back to the Aztecs and is a centuries-old tradition. Death is part of the continuum of life, and Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of our loved ones who have passed away. It's not to be confused with Halloween. It doesn't have anything to do with goulishness or scary things. It's not a frightening event. It's a tradition of celebration.

Where does the tradition of the sugar skull or calavera come from?

One item that became popular to place on the altar as part of the offering, or "ofrendas," was the sugar skull, which is often decorated to resemble the dead loved one. The image of the skeleton, or " La Catrina," was created by the Mexican artist Jose Gadalupe Posada. It was actually a political statement, but La Catrina has become associated with Dia de los Muertos because she is a calavera, or a skeleton. As the tradition of the sugar skulls has grown, you see a lot of those who have died celebrated in costume and with the sugar skull, or calavera, face.

What is supposed to be placed on the altar?

On the altar, you will find a picture and some of the dead loved one's favorite things -- favorite food, favorite drinks, items that were dear to them. These items are called the ofrenda, or offering. You will also find lots of marigolds or bright flowers. The marigold, or "cempasuchil" in Spanish, has a strong smell to draw the spirits to Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 2.

Other things that attract the spirits back to celebrate their lives are also part of the ofrenda. All altars contain pictures, water, salt and pan de muerte, the round pan dulce that resembles bones. Also on the altars, you'll find bright colors to attract the spirits. The "papel picado," or the tissue paper squares, are always in vibrant colors. These are all put out in hopes that the spirits will come back to celebrate their lives and memories.

Where to celebrate Dia de los Muertos:

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center at 723 South Brazos Street has altars on display in its gallery, including a public altar where you can bring a photo of your loved one who has died. You can visit the display of altars for free.

On Friday, the center will have the following events free to the public:

Sugar skull and mask-making workshops at 6 p.m.

Mariachi Academy performance at 7:45 p.m.

Dance Academy performance at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the center's website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.