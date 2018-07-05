How the dark web is fueling the opioid crisis in America

Homeland Security Investigations is trying to fight the opioid crisis by providing virtual currency training to law enforcement departments around the nation.

HSI said that drug dealers are taking advantage of the dark web and digital currency, like Bitcoin, to sell opioids and other narcotics anonymously.

The HSI training teaches law enforcement departments to know what to look for when investigating narcotics trafficking on the dark web.

San Antonio departments will be taking part in the training in the near future.

