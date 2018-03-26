Kids get 'golden ticket' to help build San Antonio's first high rise in 3 decades

SAN ANTONIO - Local children got the opportunity to help build San Antonio's first high rise in three decades on Sunday.

More than 50 kids received golden tickets that allowed them and their parents to get a glimpse of the Frost Tower construction site.

Families participated in a virtual reality tour of the tower, and kids got a hands-on building experience with a Lego replica of the building. The children also got to lay down a brick that will cement them in history as the children who helped build Frost Tower.

“As a team, we pinch ourselves every day," said Weston Urban CEO Randy Smith. "Getting to build this, to be immersed in the process, is a tremendous honor for us. And so we’re thrilled to share the experience with these local kiddos."

Smith said his hope is to "create a generation of San Antonians who can forever point to Frost Tower on the skyline and say, ‘I helped build that.’”

Frost Tower is on track to open in mid-2019.

