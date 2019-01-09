King Jay missing baby case has San Antonians talking, wondering

SAN ANTONIO - The case involving missing 8-month-old King Jay Davila has become a big topic of conversation among San Antonians.

From the KSAT 12 News website KSAT.com to social media platforms, people have been weighing in on the story that first made headlines Friday.

San Antonio police initially received a report that the boy had been kidnapped, taken along with his father's car that had been left running outside a West Side convenience store.

After investigating and reviewing surveillance video from the area, police declared that the alleged kidnapping was staged in order to cover up "foul play."

Police arrested the baby's father, Christopher Davila, 34, on a child endangerment charge.

Christopher Davila's cousin, Angie Torres, 45, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with an unrelated robbery.

But police have made it clear that they believe the two were involved in the missing baby case.

Police said Torres was caught on surveillance cameras right after the alleged kidnapping, walking down the street carrying King Jay's empty car seat.

"Everything's so complicated. There's got to be something weird here," said Alfred Rodriguez, as he exercised in a Northeast Side park. "I'm glad the police chief is on this case because it would have been just an easy kidnapping. But, nah!"

The park where he was walking is less than half a mile from a home that police searched Tuesday night in connection with the case.

The home is the former residence of Christopher Davila, and currently listed as the address for Savannah Ozuna, 24, a potential witness.

Police put out an alert Tuesday afternoon, asking the public for help in finding Ozuna.

The message, sent through Twitter, mentioned that Ozuna may know something about the missing baby case.

A few hours after searching the home in the 5600 block of Castle Brook Drive, police announced that they had tracked her down, but declined to offer any additional information about her.

People all across the city, meanwhile, are anxious for information about King Jay, praying that he is safe.

"I hope he's still alive and somebody's keeping him hidden," Rodriguez said. "That would be the best solution to all this."

