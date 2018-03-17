Large housing development to be game changer for Seguin's economic development

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin city leaders said a new housing development is expected to be a game changer for the city’s economic development.

The city will be ready to welcome more than 1,000 new families soon.

Josh Schneuker, director of economic development, said the development will match the city’s population growth.

“It’s our largest master plan single-family residential development that we’ve ever seen in Seguin,” he said of the Arroyo Ranch plan.

WDW Development is turning 267 acres on the southwest corner of SH 46 and FM 725 into a community of 1,100 homes, amenities and a walking trail. The home prices will range from about $100,000 to $200,000, with the first 100 homes ready as early as spring 2019.

“That’s about a million dollars in just property tax revenue to the city annually,” Schneuker said, adding that there will be even more in sales tax revenue. “This is going to bring new people to the city with the hope that they are going to want to shop here in Seguin. They’re going to want to go eat in Seguin. They’re going to want to do fun things in Seguin.”

One in three jobs in Seguin is manufacturing related, but the city also wants to attract people who commute to work in surrounding cities by selling itssmall-townn charm.

Schneuker said other plans for residential and commercial development are in the works.

