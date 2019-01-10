Law enforcement searches for possibly armed suspect ahead of president's visit to Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas - A Texas Department of Public Safety official has confirmed that DPS troopers and a DPS helicopter are assisting the Edinburg Police Department in the pursuit of a possibly armed suspect.

The search comes just hours before President Donald Trump is supposed to land in the Rio Grande Valley to make the case for his $5.7 billion border wall.

KRGV is reporting the suspect ran away from his vehicle after leading police on a chase. He was last seen in the Rio Grande Care Road area, northwest of Edinburg. The area is 25 miles from the McAllen airport.

