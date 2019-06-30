Houston SPCA: Emaciated dog left inside 125-degree car at Texas apartment complex

HOUSTON - An emaciated dog left in a sweltering vehicle for nearly an hour Friday afternoon was rescued from the car and now in the care of the Houston SPCA, according to the Houston SPCA and a report from KPRC 2.

The Houston SPCA posted to Facebook on Friday night with an image of a noncontact thermometer that read 125 degrees. The group said that that was the temperature of the car where "an emaciated puppy" was found tangled in its leash.

"The animal was actually trapped on the back floorboard and was struggling, as you can imagine ... in that 125-degree heat," Julie Kuenstle, the vice president of communications with the Houston SPCA, told KPRC 2.

Investigators with the Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 officers broke the window and rescued the dog.

Veterinarians are treating the puppy with IV fluids.

Charges may be filed against the owner of the vehicle, according to KPRC 2.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.