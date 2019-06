SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced it has made an arrest in an apparent gang-related shooting from over the weekend.

Officials said the shooting happened Sunday at a home in the 15200 block of Trawalter Road, which is in southwest Bexar County.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on air and online for the latest updates.

To learn more about the shooting, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.