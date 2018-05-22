Local hospitals celebrating first responders for National EMS Week

SAN ANTONIO - Local hospitals are recognizing the efforts of emergency medical service crews for National EMS week.

All five of the hospitals in the Baptist Health System have scheduled celebrations for EMS crews.

Doctors and nurses said that EMS crews' treatment of a patient on scene helps, especially in life or death situations.

Mission Trail Baptist Hospital celebrated EMS crew members by providing them with meals.

Other celebrations are planned throughout the week.

