Local scenery, sites offer lots of 'Instagram-able' opportunities

SAN ANTONIO - If you ask anyone with a camera, chances are he or she will tell you the San Antonio area is perfect for pictures.

From the River Walk to the Hill Country and spaces in between, there are plenty of pretty places to start clicking.

Based on an unofficial survey conducted among staffers in the KSAT 12 newsroom, we put together a list of some of the top spots for selfies.

Reporter and newlywed Erica Hernandez was partial to the Hays Street Bridge, both for its panoramic view of downtown and her own marital memories.

"We actually took our engagement pictures on top of the Hays Street Bridge," she said. "You can go on the bridge and see the skyline, see the sunset, the sunrise in the morning."

The site was suggested by several staffers, including GMSA @ 9 producer Ellie Holmes.

"I like that it has most of downtown in the backdrop and, on clear evenings, you get a really great sunset," she said.

Another high point in the city -- the Tower of the Americas -- also made her list.

The tall tourist attraction can been seen from almost anywhere in the downtown area.

From its observation deck 750 feet up in the air, it offers endless options for photo-taking.

"Happy hour runs during sunset, and everybody kind of moves toward the windows for their photos," Holmes said.

The River Walk and neighboring Pearl Brewery area were also top suggestions among staff.

Recently, local resident Jerry Hardwick chose the area for picture-taking with friends from out of town.

"This whole extension, the Museum Reach of the River Walk, is just absolutely phenomenal," Hardwick said. "I like the little waterfall, the trees there, you know? This is a very picturesque spot."

Another place popular for cameras among KSAT 12 News staffers was The Alamo.

Mariska Loos, who was visiting from Sweden, had no idea of the history there but liked what she saw.

"Because it's a beautiful old building," she said. "I like the stones."

The other top picks for pics include San Antonio's missions, the Botanical Gardens, the McNay Museum and Woodlawn Lake.

Feel free to suggest some locations or share your photos of them below the story on the KSAT 12 and KSAT.com Facebook page.

