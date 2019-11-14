7-Eleven clerk threatened with knife during robbery, police say

A store clerk at a local 7-Eleven was threatened with a knife during a robbery, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday at a convenience store in the 800 block of San Pedro Road, just north of downtown.

According to police, one of the two suspects walked into the store and stole several cases of beer while a second person stayed outside by the vehicle. That’s when, police said, the store clerk was threatened with a knife while they were attempting to flee.

Police said the two assailants fled in a four-door sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.