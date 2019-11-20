Falls City ISD elementary students make donation to San Antonio Food Bank

FALLS CITY, Texas – The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are the busiest time of the year for the San Antonio Food Bank.

Luther Thomas Elementary School students in Falls City wanted to be part of the donating season by making a contribution.

This is the first time Falls City Independent School District elementary students made a donation to the food bank.

The students originally wanted to donate 500 cans of nonperishable goods, but after 2 1/2 weeks of collecting, students gathered about 4,900 cans.

Food bank officials said the donations equals to several thousand meals.

Laynie Ruple, a sixth grader, said the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday motivated the students to collect as many cans as possible.

"Mostly for Thanksgiving," Laynie said. "Some of the people don't have food, and we want them to have a happy Thanksgiving, just like us."

Addyson Berry, fifth grader, said the donation leaves the students with a good feeling, knowing that so many families in need will benefit from the donation.

“It makes me happy that it’s a big thing for us that we are donating this,” Addyson said. “Maybe (those families) will even have leftovers.”

The population of Falls City is about 600 people. Since students donated about 4,900 cans, it equals to about eight cans per resident.