SAN ANTONIO – A local man was arrested on the roof of the downtown Greyhound bus station after he allegedly threw rocks at passing vehicles, San Antonio police said Friday.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. after receiving word that someone was throwing rocks and had hit a Greyhound bus, breaking a window.

Police said the suspect tried to flee and attempted to hide on the roof of the bus station, but he was eventually found with the help of the police helicopter.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called in to assist police in getting the man back on the ground. He was taken into police custody.

The man has been charged with felony criminal mischief and is accused of causing at least $5,000 in damages, police said.