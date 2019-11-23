SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors in a South Side trailer park carried candles and huddled together in prayer Friday night to take a stand in the face of violence.

The vigil was held a day after a mother and father were killed in a murder-suicide in a mobile home on South Zarzamora Street. One of their children made the gruesome discovery.

The medical examiner identified the woman as Aidee Rueda. The identity of the man has not been released.

‘Horrible, horrible scene’: Child finds parents dead in South Side mobile home after argument

Some of the neighbors at the vigil said they saw the family in passing, but everyone KSAT spoke with said they didn't really know the couple.

The event was held out of respect for the four children left behind.

“We should come together. If you have a problem, address it. We're a community. We should be able to help each other out,” said Jennifer Hernandez, a neighbor.

Residents are still left with questions about how something like this could happen in their neighborhood.

All four of the children were taken to police headquarters and are receiving counseling.