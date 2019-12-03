SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot twice in the leg outside of a bar on the Northwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened outside Boneheadz Sports Pub in the 9500 block of Console Drive on Monday night, according to officials.

Police said the victim went inside the bar for help after he was shot. Patrons inside called 911 for help.

The man had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they do not have a description of a shooter