Former deputy re-arrested on continuous family violence warrant

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit rearrested 36-year-old Justin Carl Storlie, a former deputy, Tuesday on a warrant for continuous family violence, officials said.

BCSO said Storlie was rearrested “after a bond increased was issued due to non-compliance with conditions set by the court.”

BCSO: Corporal placed on administrative leave for alleged assault

Storlie had been arrested previously in June 2019 by the San Antonio Police Department on a continuous family violence charge. He was then arrested again in August 2019 by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit for violating conditions of his bond, BCSO said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a notice of proposed dismissal for Storlie in June 2019.

Storlie was also given a general discharge for his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement peace officer license, BCSO said.

Officials said Storlie resigned from BCSO in August 2019, while he was under investigation by Internal Affairs. He was issued a dishonorable discharge for his jailer’s license for resigning while he was under investigation, according to BCSO.

Former Bexar County deputy arrested again after violating bond conditions in family violence case

Storlie’s bond is set at $60,000.

He was hired by BCSO in July 2014.