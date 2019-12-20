SAWS issues boil water notice for some areas of northwest Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The San Antonio Water System is asking residents in some areas of northwest Bexar County to boil water after a now-repaired main break led to a loss in pressure.

SAWS said the water main break happened at 26615 Toutant Beauregard, which is the address to McAndrew Elementary. The utility company said the break caused a loss in water pressure to customers in nearby areas.

SAWS said even after pressure is restored and the system is flushed, samples must tested to ensure the water is safe to use.

“While we have every expectation that water in the area is safe, we urge customers to follow boil water procedures … out of an abundance of caution until test results are back late Wednesday,” the utility said in a news release. “Tap water in the area is safe for showering or washing, but should be brought to a full boil before drinking or using for food preparation.”

SAWS issued the following guidelines for boiling water:

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you should consider bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”

This is a map of the affected areas: