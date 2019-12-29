1 hospitalized in shooting between relatives outside SA strip mall, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been hospitalized after an argument between family members escalated into a shooting outside a North Side strip mall.

The man was shot in the lower torso by a male relative around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West Avenue, according to San Antonio police officers at the scene.

The suspect in the shooting has been detained, police said, and officers are not searching for a second suspect.

Police said an argument escalated outside a business in the Wonder Center strip mall. That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man, police said.

He was transported to University Hospital in life-threatening condition.

The two men are related, but that relationship was not confirmed by police officers.

Police did not detail what led to the argument. They added that the shooting was not a random act.

It is unclear what charges the suspect is facing.