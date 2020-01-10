Your kids can learn about rugby and how to play at free clinic on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – If your kids are looking for a new sport to try or get involved with, San Antonio Rugby Youth Program is holding a free clinic on Saturday, Jan. 11.

No previous experience playing rugby or equipment is needed.

Water and fruit will be provided for children participating. The clinic is for boys and girls ages 5 to 17 years old.

The no contact clinic from 9 am to 11 am will teach kids how to play rugby and run drills. All your child needs is to show up in athletic clothes.

Registration before the event is not required.

The free clinic will be at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex number 2, at 746 Morning View. This field is not the same address as Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, so use the exact address 746 Morning View.

The San Antonio Rugby Youth Program will start it’s season later this month, and would like to get more community youth involved in the league that has been in San Antonio since 1979.

The adults men’s league will have matches following the clinic at the same location at Noon and 2 pm.

For more information check out the youth league’s Facebook page and website.