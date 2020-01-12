Man struck by 2 cars on South Side dies

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was struck by two vehicles on a South Side street late Saturday night has died.

The pedestrian in his 50s was struck before 9 p.m. at a crosswalk at the intersection of Pleasanton Road and Division Avenue, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man was crossing Division when he was struck by a truck. He was then struck by a second vehicle.

He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but later pronounced dead.

The drivers will not face any charges as it appears to be an accident, police said. They both stopped to render aid.

The man’s name has not been released.