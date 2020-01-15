Driver scuffles with SAPD officer during traffic stop

A man in his 20s could face several charges, including assault on a police officer, after getting into a scuffle with the officer who pulled him over on a traffic stop Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened near Highway 90 and Cupples Road just after 10 a.m.

The officer pulled the driver over for a violation, police said. When the officer went back to his patrol car to run the driver’s license, he discovered the driver was wanted for aggravated assault. At the same time, the driver got out of his vehicle and took off running.

When the officer caught up with the man and grabbed him, the driver punched the officer twice in the face, police said.

The driver and the officer rolled down a hill and the officer ran after the driver as he jumped over several fences.

The officer deployed his taser twice, but it did not stop the man, police said.

The pair tussled behind a house and the officer got the man under control and in handcuffs in the 300 block of Menefee.

The man is expected to be charged with assaulting an officer and evading arrest in addition to the original assault warrant, police said.

Both the officer and the suspect suffered minor injuries.