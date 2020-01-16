KSAT12 News GMSA at 6 a.m., January 16, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot inside a car just north of downtown late Wednesday night.

A local woman is in police custody after she cut a man with a machete and then refused to come out of her home, San Antonio police said Thursday.

