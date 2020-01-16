Pistol stolen in SA seized among weapons, drugs following chase in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Texas – A pistol stolen in San Antonio was found in Pleasonton among several seized weapons and drugs following a chase, police said.

A shotgun that was stolen in Pleasanton was also found.

Pleasanton police said they found the weapons and drugs during a traffic stop that turned into a chase.

Officers said the suspects tried getting rid of an AR-15 by throwing it out of their vehicle during the chase.

The pursuit ended with three people in custody, police said.

April Segura, 35, Jessica Aguilar, 40, and 25-year-old Miguel Rangel, who is a confirmed gang member, are all accused in the case.

Police said methamphetamine, marijuana and an assortment of pills were seized.